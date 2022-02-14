The Rapid Growth Of The Automotive Industry Has Created An Upsurge In The Demand For Rubber Additives

Fact.MR is a leading market research entity that, with its primary and secondary research mechanisms can bring a tectonic shift in the growth rate of the Rubber Additives Market. Fact.MR leads the way of your business toward success through the help of exceptional market leaders and experts having diverse experience in the Rubber Additives market. A punctilious analysis of the various parameters of the Rubber Additives market across the forecast period of 2018-2028 assists the market stakeholder to design growth strategies accordingly.

Rubber Additives Market Trends

The manufacturers of rubber additives are entering into long-term supply contracts with tire manufacturing companies as part of their business strategy to expand their customer base and global footprint.

Big manufacturers such as Lanxess are acquiring other small additive manufacturers to expand their business geographically. Rubber additive companies are also trying increase their product portfolio through the new product development.

Global Rubber Additives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global rubber additives market include,

Lanxess

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Toray

BASF

Struktol

Prisma Rubber Additives

Kraton Corporation

Performance Additives

Peter Greven

King Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Akrochem Corporation

R. Grace & Co

Wacker Chemie AG

Global Rubber Additives Market: Segmentation

The global rubber additives market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, grade and region.

On the basis of type, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Curing Agent

Fillers

Protective Agents

Plasticizers

Others

On the basis of application, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Tire

Non-Tire

On the basis of end use industry, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Wire & Cable

Building & Construction

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Report Highlights:

· Detailed overview of parent market

· Changing market dynamics in the industry

· In-depth market segmentation

· Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

· Recent industry trends and developments

· Competitive landscape

· Strategies of key players and products offered

· Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

· A neutral perspective on market performance

· Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

