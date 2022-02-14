Gallium Oxide Substrate Market Is Set To Swell 2.5x Over The Long-Term Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rapidly growing demand for gallium oxide substrate, especially from the semiconductor and electronics industry, is set to lead to robust market growth over the next ten years. The automotive and aerospace industry too will provide some impetus to market growth over the coming years.

Tin dopants will be much sought-after in this extremely consolidated market space. Fact.MR’s report further elaborates on how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the growth of the gallium oxide substrate market in the short term, and what the long-term prospects look like. With a flourishing semiconductor and electronics industry, Asia Pacific will lead market growth through 2030.

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market: Segmentation Fact.MR has studied the gallium oxide substrate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of dopant, application, and key regions. Dopant Sn

Fe

Others Application Visible/ Ultraviolet LEDs

Power Semiconductors

Ultraviolet Detectors Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

"This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized d and prohibited." Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5464 Gallium Oxide Substrate Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies The global gallium oxide substrate market has only three players – Tamura Corporation, Novel Crystal Technology, and Kyma Technologies Inc. Tamura and Novel Crystal hold major shares in this market space, as Kyma has recently entered into the market. Tamura Corporation, in particular, holds a major share in the market, as it provides substrates to the U.S. navy for research & development purposes. Key Takeaways from Global Gallium Oxide Substrate Market The global gallium oxide substrate market is anticipated to race ahead and add 2.1X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Sn dopants capture nearly 59% of the global gallium oxide substrates market.

Among the applications, visible/ ultraviolet LEDs hold a major share of the market – around 57% in 2020 – as LEDs are adopted across industries for various uses such as purification, currency detecting, etc.

Asia Pacific holds a leading share in the gallium oxide substrate market, of which, Taiwan has been the demand center in FY2020. North America is the second-most attractive region in the global gallium oxide substrate market.

After initial setbacks due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, the gallium oxide substrate market is gradually recovering and getting back to its normal growth trajectory. “Evolving scene of the semiconductor industry is responsible for the robust growth of the global gallium oxide substrate market, which is projected to double in value over the next ten years,”says a Fact.MR analyst. Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Gallium Oxide Substrate Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Gallium Oxide Substrate market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Gallium Oxide Substrate market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Gallium Oxide Substrate Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Gallium Oxide Substrate Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Gallium Oxide Substrate Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Gallium Oxide Substrate Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Gallium Oxide Substrate: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Gallium Oxide Substrate sales.

