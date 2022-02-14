Increasing Interest In Adventure Sports Is Boosting Demand For Hiking Cleats Market – Fact.MR Study

As indicated by the most recent research conducted by Fact.MR, hiking cleats market is set to observe generous growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 4.3%.

These cleats are a sort of gripping support for hiking shoes that are either inbuilt within the shoe or can be strapped on separately and allows safer hiking or trekking expeditions.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Hiking Cleats Market Demand & insights to our clients.

Key Segments

By Terrain Type Grass Ice Snow Rocky ground Artificial turf

By Use-Case Walking Hiking Running Trekking

By Type Inbuild Detachable Strap Strapless

By Material Type Plastic Rubber Metal Chain

By Gender Male Female

By Sales Channel Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarket Retailers & Wholesalers Other Distribution channels Online Direct Sales Third-Party E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers of Hiking Cleats?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hiking cleats include

Fusigo

Wowobjects

Boxoon

Astyer

Teamland

Crampons

EnergeticSky

Kahtoola

32north

Unigear

Hillsound

Icetrax

Yaktrax

The market is highly fragmented with a bountiful number of players working to cater for the demands of an emerging customer base. Makers focus on giving top calibre and helpful items such as inbuilt or separable cleats intentionally to tempt consumers to buy them. They’re additionally affiliating with various notable trekking or hiking groups, to ensure the regular sale of several items to hiking enthusiasts.

