Increasing Interest In Adventure Sports Is Boosting Demand For Hiking Cleats Market – Fact.MR Study

As indicated by the most recent research conducted by Fact.MR, hiking cleats market is set to observe generous growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 4.3%.

These cleats are a sort of gripping support for hiking shoes that are either inbuilt within the shoe or can be strapped on separately and allows safer hiking or trekking expeditions.

Key Segments
  • By Terrain Type
    • Grass
    • Ice
    • Snow
    • Rocky ground
    • Artificial turf
  • By Use-Case
    • Walking
    • Hiking
    • Running
    • Trekking
  • By Type
    • Inbuild
    • Detachable
    • Strap
    • Strapless
  • By Material Type
    • Plastic
    • Rubber
    • Metal
    • Chain
  • By Gender
    • Male
    • Female
  • By Sales Channel
    • Offline
      • Supermarkets and Hypermarket
      • Retailers & Wholesalers
      • Other Distribution channels
    • Online
      • Direct Sales
      • Third-Party E-Commerce Sales
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Hiking Cleats?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hiking cleats include

  • Fusigo
  • Wowobjects
  • Boxoon
  • Astyer
  • Teamland
  • Crampons
  • EnergeticSky
  • Kahtoola
  • 32north
  • Unigear
  • Hillsound
  • Icetrax
  • Yaktrax

The market is highly fragmented with a bountiful number of players working to cater for the demands of an emerging customer base. Makers focus on giving top calibre and helpful items such as inbuilt or separable cleats intentionally to tempt consumers to buy them. They’re additionally affiliating with various notable trekking or hiking groups, to ensure the regular sale of several items to hiking enthusiasts.

