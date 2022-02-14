Rising Production Of Lithium-ion Batteries Is Fuelling Sales Growth Of Renewable PVDF Market – Fact.MR Study

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Renewable PVDF gives estimations of the Size of Renewable PVDF Market and the overall Renewable PVDF Market Sales & share of key regional segments During Forecast 2021 to 2031

Renewable PVDF Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the recent research study by Fact.MR, renewable PVDF market is set to observe rapid growth . Product is currently in its introduction phase and will have significantly lower market valuation by the end of 2021.Over the long-run forecast period, market is anticipated to grow at 9% CAGR.

In June 2021 Arkema being the first company to announce its venture into renewable PVDF. The company has launched a new product line under Kynar PVDF which is sustainable. Company claims it to be 100% renewable due to its carbon derived origin from rude tall oil bio-feedstock as per the mass balance approach.

Market Overview:

The renewable PVDF newly launched by Arkema is expected to create huge demand in the market owing to its technological advancement which reduces the impact on climate change of the Kynar PVDF binder by 20%. Additionally, it also has a lower dependency rate on the consumption of upstream crude oil.

Key Segments

By Product Type Sheet Film Tube Plate Others

By End-Use Industry Automotive Chemical* Semiconductor* Medical* Aerospace & Defense* Water & Wastewater Treatment*

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Renewable PVDF Market Geographical Outlook

Renewable polyvinylidene fluoride is a relatively new product that was first launched this year itself. Arkema is the only manufacturer of the product has its factory situated in France which caters primarily to its European customer.

Currently, the company has its focus on grades that are specifically targeted towards lithium-ion batteries that are needed for smartphones, electronic devices and has a huge demand in the electric vehicles market.

Lithium ion battery manufacturers in Europe are the prime customers of Arkema in the region. Currently, a product produced by the company is in its infancy stage and is expected to reach the wide market base in Europe by Q2 of FY2022.

With the launch of new electric vehicle batteries projects in Europe, for instance, in 2021, CATL, a Chinese battery giant has planned to open its lithium ion battery production facility in Erfurt, Germany.

This project is not only going to create a pathway for the European battery market but also is anticipated to drive the demand for renewable polyvinylidene fluoride in the region.

Over the long-run forecast period, Europe is anticipated to hold the dominant position in renewable polyvinylidene fluoride business. Followed by Europe, East Asia is set to capture nearly one-third of the lithium ion battery production.

South Asia & Oceania, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to stay low owing to the less prominence of the battery manufacturing in these regions.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Renewable PVDF Market are:

The competitive landscape analysis for Renewable PVDF Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Renewable PVDF manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Renewable PVDF Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Renewable PVDF Market landscape.

