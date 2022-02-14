Hematologist in India

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Karuna Kumar is the Best hematologist doctor in India. He is a clinical consultant with Clinical and academic experience that covers Hematology, Hemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation. Expert in allogeneic and autologous transplants with bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cells to treat various malignant and benign conditions.

He performs his work with skill in emergency situations with the greatest care and accountability. The services he provides include Thalassemia Sickle cell anemia Aplastic anemia, platelet disorder, bleeding and thrombotic disorders, and immune deficiency disorders as well as malignant diseases like Leukemia, Lymphoma & Multiple myelomas.