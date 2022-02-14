Trivandrum, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Ganesh Navaneedhan is an Orthopedic doctor in Trivandrum, Kerala who specializes in the area of the shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee injuries.

We offer orthopedic treatments and surgeries for patients suffering from foot and knee, elbow, and shoulder issues and sports injuries. We ensure the most effective treatments for our clients.

For More info visit our site

https://www.drganeshnavaneedhan.com/