Global P-Toluoyl ChlorideIs Poised To Surpass The Market Size Of US$ 1,500 Bn By 2025

P–toluoyl chloride is a colorless liquid chemical which has become ideal intermediate in range of applications such as preparation of drugs and agricultural chemicals. P-toluoyl chloride is also known as p-methyl benzoyl chloride and owing to its versatile applications it is used as an intermediate in dye preparation.

Pharmaceutical industry has been identified as primary consumer of p-toluoyl chloride and is poised to drive the global demand during the forecast period (2020-2030). As pharmaceutical intermediates are the key chemicals in the production of any active pharmaceutical ingredient, p-toluoyl chloride being an ideal intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry will create significant demand.

Segmentation Analysis of P-Toluoyl Chloride Market:

The global p-toluoyl chloride market is bifurcated into three major segments: grade, application, and region.

On the basis of grade, p-toluoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Lab Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

On the basis of application, p-toluoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agricultural Chemicals

Dye Intermediates

Laboratories

Pesticides

Pharmaceutical

Photosensitive Materials

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, p-toluoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

P-Toluoyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global p-toluoyl chloride market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. China and India being the largest dye producer all over the world and presence of huge pharmaceutical industry in the region made them the largest consumer of p-toluoyl chloride during the historical period. As p-toluoyl chloride is key is an intermediate in production of dye and in drug making, these two regions will be leading the global consumption of p-toluoyl chloride over assessment period.

China, alone accounts for near half of the global dye consumption due to huge textile industry and the scenario is projected to continue during the forecast period creating significant demand for p-toluoyl chloride. East Asia is followed by North America and is projected to assist the global p-toluoyl chloride market growth in forthcoming years.

P-Toluoyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Global p-toluoyl chloride market is highly consolidated in nature in which prominent company’s accounts for over half of the global production and sales. Currently, Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd, Taixing Zhongran Chemical Co.,Ltd., Taixing Zhongran Chemical Co.,Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, TCI Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd, Evergreensino Chemical Co.,Ltd, Thermo Fisher (Kandel) GmbH, Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd are the key stakeholders in global p-toluoyl chloride market.

