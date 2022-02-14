Demand-Supply Scenario Of Organic Milk Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Snapshot

Organic milk sales will continue to increase through 2021 and beyond. According to the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 150 Mn by 2021. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 281.8 Mn by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031. Projected compounded annual growth rate for the aforementioned period is around 6.5%.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 150 Mn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 281.8 Mn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6.5% CAGR

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Skimmed Organic Milk Whole Organic Milk Partly Skimmed Organic Milk

Source Organic Cow Milk Organic Buffalo Milk Other Sources

Packaging Type Organic Milk Pouches Organic Milk Cans Organic Milk Bottles Organic Milk Tetra Packs Organic Milk Bulk Packs

Flavour Type Non Flavoured Organic Milk Flavoured Organic Milk Chocolate Strawberry Vanilla Other Flavours

Distribution Channel Organic Milk Sales via HoReCa Organic Milk Sales via Specialty Stores Organic Milk Sales via Modern Trade Organic Milk Sales via Convenience Stores Organic Milk Sales via e-Retailers Organic Milk Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Pasteurization Type High Temperature, Short Time (HTST) Method Organic Milk Pasteurization Ultra-Pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, skimmed organic milk to account for 45% of global revenue until 2031

Sales of organic cow milk are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2031

Over 1/3rd of organic milk packages sold are likely to be in tetra packs across the forecast period

U.S to remain the fastest growing organic milk market, registering a CAGR of 7%

U.K to register substantial organic milk sales, flourishing at a CAGR of 5.5%

China & India to collectively register a growth rate of 11% with respect to organic milk demand

“Mass production of organic milk will increase in the future due to the high demand for organic products and healthy consumption awareness among consumers”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

