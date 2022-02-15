4 Best New Places To Visit In Jaipur

Jaipur, India, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Often known as the ‘Pink City of India’, Jaipur is intriguing enough in itself. Rajasthan’s capital city features something as unique as Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar that fascinates everyone. Facilities provided by the Tourist Destinations of Rajasthan will surely win your heart and make you feel at home. The area is also famous for its beautiful forts, lakes, palaces, and art. To visit these places, you can get all the information from tours and travel agencies, who can help you visit the place with a lot of comfort, without spending much time on your own.

Places To Visit In Jaipur-

Explore the city of Jaipur like never before with a great Jaipur sightseeing tour.

Chandlai Lake –

Chandlai Lake is a beautiful lake which is located 30km away from Jaipur, Rajasthan. It has an inland water body and was constructed 140 years ago to meet the needs of nearby villages and towns. This lake attracts thousands of migratory birds as it has shelters around it.

Galtaji Temple –

The Galtaji temple is one of the oldest temples in Jaipur. Located on top of a hill, this temple is popularly known as the monkey temple and has made its place in the list of some of the most beautiful and least explored temples in Rajasthan.

Bhangarh Fort –

Being a popular tourist place in Rajasthan, Bhangarh Fort tour offers you a perfect opportunity to know more about its history. You can even combine your visit to the fort with that of Chand Baori stepwell and Abhaneri village in a single day.

Sambhar Lake –

If you’re looking for a peaceful and rejuvenating place in Jaipur, you must visit Sambhar Lake. Located 65 kilometers from the city, this is one of the least explored and untouched places in Jaipur where you will get to see one of the largest saltwater lakes in India.