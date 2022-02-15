Roadly Launches a New Line of Parking Lot Maintenance Supplies

Edmonton, Canada, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Roadly, one of the leading brands of Parking Lot Products in Canada, has launched its new line of parking lot products which include line painting machines, pavement stencils, traffic paint, durable cold plastic / MMA, precast thermoplastic, road marking tape, construction paint and many more. 

 

Titan Powrliner 4955 Line Striping Machine

Topping their list is the line painting machine collection.

This collection includes the latest “Titan Powrliner 4955 Line Striping Machine” which is ideal for completing medium to large scale striping projects quickly and profitably. Deadlock handlebars, convenient smart arm gun mount pivot, slow stoking hydraulic drive, 12-gallon paint hopper, pneumatic tires for shock absorption are some of its key features. This machine enables contractors to complete their main task faster, and with greater accuracy.

 

Pavement Plastic StencilsRoadly’s new line of Pavement Stencils is also set to be featured online. This collection includes stencils like custom message stencils, electric vehicle parking stencils, end cap stencils for double line, family parking lot stencils, handicap symbol stencils.

In addition to their current selection of popular asphalt repair, Roadly has also announced their new line of asphalt repair. It includes Cold Pour Crack Filler, Asphalt Emulsion, Western Pothole Repair Cold Mix.

About Roadly

Roadly is a Canadian-based supplier of parking lot maintenance, crossing safety, and road marking products. Primarily we supply property management companies, condo boards, parking lot maintenance companies, line striping contractors,  schools, municipalities, and counties across Canada. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best products, and the best service for the success of your projects. We valued our customers that is why we are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service possible by giving our customers the service and price that they deserve. We work hard to keep our prices low by developing lasting relationships with our suppliers and negotiating the best possible price we can. Not only that, but we will do just about anything to make sure that customers are taken care of.

For more information, please visit us online at https://roadly.ca

Media Contact:

Michael Coderre

Edmonton

support@roadly.ca

1 587-882-7623

