How to Start Small Business in Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Starting a business in Dubai, UAE does not just entail of setting up a company, signing on the dotted line, and having your work done. While setting up a company ensures that, you will be able to conduct your business activities in a legal manner as an entrepreneur residing in Dubai, there are certain processes that you are expected to undertake after the set up is complete. You can even take guidance from Mainland company formation service in Dubai, UAE.

For first time entrepreneurs, it is always a challenge to start an enterprise in a new place. But how do you start a small business in UAE? The laws and regulations may seem a bit overwhelming but once you understand them, the process of starting a small business in Dubai or any city in UAE becomes much easier. This article provides step-by-step instructions to start your own small business in UAE.

1. Finalize your company’s legal structure

Before diving into the actual nuts and bolts of starting your business, there are some legal preparations that should be taken care of first. We’ll help you understand which legal structure is right for your company.

The decision of whether you should start a company as a sole proprietorship or limited company is a very important decision that early stage businesses don’t spend enough time thinking about. It is not uncommon for one entrepreneur to set up their business in a way that does not make good financial sense for their situation only to end up refactoring it later.

2. List down the business activities

Every year, thousands of small business owners, who have investment capital, launch business ventures in Dubai, UAE . One of the best things about starting a small business in Dubai is that you can decide the activity you want to undertake. In fact, there are very few sectors that cannot be entered into by new entrepreneurs who want to start a small business in Dubai, UAE .

3. Reserve a trading name

Registering a trading name gives you protection in the event that your business name is hijacked. A trading name is usually registered online, but you may have to pay someone to do this for you. It’s important to take your time to register a trading name for your company or business, as choosing an inappropriate one can be costly. Choosing the perfect name can give you the edge you need over competitors, provide an identity for your business and ultimately, lead to more profit.

4. Procure an office space

If you have decided to start a small business in Dubai, UAE, it is highly recommended that you start small and don’t take undue risk. One of the most popular ways businessman start their own business is by purchasing an office space available for rent in Dubai.

Thus, procuring a good office space in Dubai can go a long way in determining the future of your business in UAE. It can also get quite tricky at times for people who have little or no knowledge about this aspect of business.

5. Apply for a business license

Many startups are afraid to start a business because of the amount of paperwork it involves. The task is relatively simple and cordial if you go about it cautiously. According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, you can start a small-scale business by applying for an operating license, which is quite convenient as the criteria involved are very straightforward.

While certain businesses do not need a license in the UAE, you have to have a business license for those who are established for commercial activities or public services including selling merchandise, goods or providing services directly or indirectly to the public. The license is granted by the Commercial Registry that is an office under the Dubai Department of Economic Development.

6. Secure additional approvals

Here you will enter an interactive flowchart that explains the different steps you need to take to get a business off the ground in Dubai, taking you from applying for SME registration through to securing additional approvals and registering your sales tax account.

Most individuals will find it straightforward to receive a small business license for their business endeavors in Dubai. However, file income tax first and last month’s salary certificates, if you are working with the new employer before filing your application for the temporary work permit.

