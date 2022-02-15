Food Specialities Limited provide a variety of Plant Based Applications

FSL is one of the leading suppliers of quality plant-based applications

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — FSL is a pioneer in the formulation of plant-based food and beverage applications for manufacturers who wish to offer consumers healthier and more sustainable food and beverage products. Since 2018, we have been developing plant-based ingredients solutions for dairy and meat analogues in addition to egg-free solutions for bakery and confectionery manufacturers.

Find out more about the ingredients and recipe formulations we can offer across this fast-growing sector.

FSL provides Plant-Based Meat Applications

The growing market trends towards flexitarian and vegan diets combined with the success of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods has turned the plant-based meat analogue sector into the fastest-growing frontier of food industry innovation where an entirely new category of foods is being created. However, while consumers in the 21st century move in the direction of reducing their consumption of animal products they still crave the juicy texture and rich taste profiles that meats offer.

To respond to this need, FSL has developed a wide range of healthy formulations and ingredients range to create succulent, delicious and healthy Plant-Based Meat Alternatives for Chicken and Beef Burgers, Tandoori Chicken Nuggets, Shawarma Meat Strips and Bacon.

Our in-house labs and marketing and innovation teams work closely with our customers to identify the right products, formulations and marketing strategies to diversify their business and enable them to capture a greater share of this fast-growing market.

FSL provides Plant-Based Dairy Applications

The shift towards a plant-based diet is one of the fastest-growing global food and beverage trends today. In the Middle East, rates of lactose intolerance are growing and are now estimated to be in the range of 50-60% which has led to the consistent growth in the demand for plant-based dairy alternatives as consumers take greater care of their health.

However, health-conscious, flexitarian or vegan consumers are not just looking for a dairy substitute, they yearn for a gratifying nostalgic experience synonymous with dairy as well as the thrill of new tastes.

FSL is a regional pioneer in the innovation of clean label and fortified Milk and Dairy products such as creamy and nutritious Plant-BasedMilks, delicious vegan Ice cream and a wide variety of Plant-Based Creamers and Fermented Dairy Analogues which offer consumers a healthier and sustainable food choice.

Plant-Based (Vegan) Dairy Applications and Ingredients Portfolio:

Plant-Based Milk: (Almond, Oat, Coconut, Hazelnut and Soy)

Plant-Based Creamers: (Almond, Oat, Coconut, Hazelnut and Soy)

Plant-Based Ice Creams; (Almond, Oat, Coconut and Soy)

Plant-Based Arabic Coffee: (Almond, Oat, Coconut and Soy)

FSL provides Plant-Based Bakery Applications

FSL has developed a variety of egg-free and dairy-free solutions to enable manufacturers to remove egg and dairy ingredients from their products in order to appeal to a wider flexitarian consumer base who are seeking healthier plant-based alternatives.

Our plant-based solutions improve the nutritional profile of bakery, confectionery and culinary products by removing the cholesterol and saturated fats present in animal ingredients while maintaining the same great taste and texture. Replacing egg and dairy ingredients in bakery and confectionery products also makes these products more shelf-stable, healthier and more sustainable, empowering food brands with a more progressive label that appeals to a wider consumer base of flexitarians, vegans and Gen-Z consumers who are increasingly concerned with issues of health and sustainability.

Our Plant-Based Solutions for the Bakery and Confectionery industry include:

Plant-Based Muffins / Cupcakes

Plant-Based Cakes

Plant-Based Spreads

Plant-Based Chocolates

Plant-Based Mayonnaise and other sauces

