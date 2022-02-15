Mark Diamond’s Jewelers Offers Contemporary Jewelry Collections for Various Special Occasions

Albuquerque, New Mexico, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mark Diamond’s Jewelers is one of the third-generation jewelry stores in Albuquerque that carved out a reputation for customer satisfaction. They have been offering contemporary jewelry collections including engagement rings, diamonds, wedding bands, watches, and other special gifts at affordable prices without compromising the quality.

When asked about their store, the spokesperson said, “Mark Diamond’s Jewelers celebrates nearly 49 years of family tradition in Albuquerque. Mark found Mark Diamond’s Jewelers with his wife, Ellen, after moving to New Mexico from Texas. With his engineering and artistic background, the blending of the two enabled Mark to tackle many of the technical aspects of the jewelry industry. Mark, for many years, was the hub of the business, from repairing watches and jewelry to sketching award-winning custom designs. Today, Mark Diamond’s Jewelers in Albuquerque continues the family tradition of offering the finest designer jewelry, engagement rings, and custom designs in New Mexico.”

Mark Diamond’s Jewelers never compromise on any jewelry repair in Albuquerque performed by Victor, their Jeweler. His workmanship is excellent, even on the most complex of repairs. All repairs are done on the premises. They specialize in engraving, resetting your diamonds and gemstones, pearl restringing, repairs on platinum, gold, and silver, and ring sizing. Along with stunning jewelry and jewelry repairs, they also specialize in watch repair in Albuquerque NM.

“Whenever you bring in your watch, our estimates are always free. We understand how important your timepiece is to you, so taking special care of it is a priority. Changing a battery in your watch can sometimes be performed while you wait. Leaving your watch for certain services, like a cell and a pressure test, can be done on the premises. Servicing for Rolex, Breitling, and other fine watches is performed by a Master Horologist,” added the spokesperson.

Mark Diamond’s Jewelers take pride in handling your valuable timepieces. Watch repair stores in Albuquerque are limited, and Mark Diamond’s is still here to give you exemplary service.

Contact Name: Michelle Diamond-Reece

Address: 8000 Paseo Del Norte NE Suite B-1, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, 87122

Phone Number: (505) 296-9525

