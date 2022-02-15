Revenues from Motorcycle Riding Gloves In North America Is Estimated to Surpass US$ 104 Mn by 2022-end

Motorcycle riding gloves are an important part of biking since they have many functionalities in addition of being a style statement. Motorcycle riding gloves are necessary in order to offer protection to the fingers and palms of the motorcycle rider. In addition, the motorcycle riding gloves also help the riders to get a better grip on the handle of the bike, allowing them to operate the accelerator or the break as the situation demands. Motorcycle riding gloves are also handy in situations when it is raining or in colder climates. A factor encouraging the sales of motorcycle riding gloves is the boom in the adventure riding sector.

The Sales of motorcycle riding gloves is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 104 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

MARKET TAXONOMY

Glove Type Roll Finger Goalkeeper Gloves

Negative Cut Goalkeeper Gloves

Flat Palm Goalkeeper Gloves

Hybrid Cut Goalkeeper Gloves Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Motorcycle Riding Gloves Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the negative cut goalkeeper gloves segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 23 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The negative cut goalkeeper gloves segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the glove type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the franchised sports outlet segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The franchised sports outlet segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the individual buyer type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 56 Mn in 2022. The individual buyer type segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the individual buyer type segment. Fact.MR forecasts the China motorcycle riding gloves market to grow from US$ 4.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5.5 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for motorcycle riding gloves, which will remain active through 2022.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Dainese S.p.A

Gerbing’s Heated Clothing Inc.

HB Performance Systems Inc.

Stauffer Manufacturing Company

Olympia Gloves

Held GmbH

Frank Thomas Holdings Limited.

