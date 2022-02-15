Freyr Completed the MHRA Registration Process for 700 Medical Devices

New Jersey, USA, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr is pleased to announce the successful MHRA registration process for 700 Medical Devices for an American medical device manufacturer domiciled in the UK and develops cardiac surgery and neuromodulation devices. Freyr offers a comprehensive range of Regulatory services for global compliance requirements for large, medium, and small Medical

