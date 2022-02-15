Tips to Use Organic Body Butter in Your Daily Routine

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Body butter is a flexible product to have in your beauty arsenal because it’s creamy, tasty, and healthy (for your skin!). Natural body butter is made from natural plant extracts such as seeds/kernels, beans, and almonds. Definitely, body butter is thicker than moisturizing creams and lotions since it does not include water. Also, natural body butter does not require preservatives because it does not contain water. So if you want to reduce the amount of synthetic preservatives in your skincare, this is wonderful news. The versatility of body butter like mango butter body butter is one of our favorites! It can be used in a variety of ways in your beauty routine (body and hair).

Top ways to use organic body butter

First, body butter takes a little longer to rub in than your typical moisturizer due to its creamy consistency, but the extra effort is well worth it! To get the most out of your skin, apply it as soon as you get out of the shower or bath while your skin is still moist and warm. Keep in mind that Shea butter is high in vitamin A, which helps to promote skin elasticity. So using it on a regular basis may help to prevent stretch marks. Dry skin can accumulate in the bendy regions of your body! Always keep a jar of body butter on hand to frequently massage into elbows and knees. Those rough patches will soon be replaced by soft, smooth skin.

Hey, isn’t it simple to forget about our feet? Despite this, they put in so much effort for us! The good news is that body butter like peppermint body butter is a moisturizing treat for rough, itchy, and cracked heels. Just massage body butter into your feet, focusing on the heel area, before putting on socks to lock in the hydration for an overnight deep conditioning therapy. Of course, the savior of neglected, irritated cuticles is body butter! Simply rub a small amount of butter into your cuticles in a circular motion. It won’t be long until they’re back to full health.

Also, the sensitive skin around the eyes can be damaged by pulling and straining the skin to remove stubborn makeup. Instead, dab a small amount of body butter onto a cotton pad and gently swipe it over your closed eye to loosen and remove makeup. Body butter can also be used as a lip balm to hydrate, calm, and soothe dry, cracked lips. Shea butter and mango butter are very common ingredient in lip balms.

We know that different body butters are better for different skin types, but there’s a body butter (or a combination of body butters) to suit almost any skin type and issue. Say goodbye to dry, irritated skin and hello to a smooth, youthful appearance! Our mango butter body butter is high in antioxidants and may aid to reduce scars and enhance skin tone. Its long-lasting feature nourishes the skin, increasing suppleness and elasticity.