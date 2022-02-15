Skin Toner Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Skin Toner Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global skin toner market is expected to reach USD 900.6 million by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering at a 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for skin toner among teenagers to cure acne, pimple, and protection from pollution. Working people spend more time outside where this product play an important role in personal grooming. People are adopting healthy intake and exercise habits along with using toner, moisturizing and cleansing became a part of daily routine.

For example, in 2019, Soko Glam, Inc. introduced skin toner with R.E.P. Nutrinature Ultra All-In-One Multitem brand name. Skin toner offers moistening and toning characteristics. In addition, this product help to keep skin hydrated, maintain brightness and softness. It contains several natural ingredients such as rose oil, avocado, and olive. Similarly, in the same year, Janell Stephens introduced its skin care product line with the brand name “Face”. This product line also included makeup remover with toner known as a Fresh Toner. The cost of this product is less than USD 20 and helps to give dewy look.

In 2019, the French brand Gallinée introduced vinegar infused face toner. This product helps to reduce bacteria on the skin. It has post biotics and prebiotics which help to protect from oxidative and radicals that led to keep skin fresh and improve the skin texture. I the same year, South Kora based company K-beauty launched 2-in-1 moisturizer and skin toner under the brand name Laneige’s. It helps to keep skin hydrated and gives softness with USD 33 cost.

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Fluid

Mist

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Conventional

Organic

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc

Mario Badescu Skin Care

Dickinson Brands Inc

La Mer Technology

PIXI – SJOVIK LTD

THAYERS NATURAL

Skin Toner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

