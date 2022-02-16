Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center Helps Families Honor Their Loved Ones

Lafayette, California, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center is pleased to announce they have spent the last 44 years helping families honor their loved ones. Their caring, compassionate team works closely with families to help them choose funeral services that honor their loved one’s life and give them closure.

At Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, families will get the assistance they need to plan a funeral that honors their loved one’s life. They also offer pre-planning services that allow individuals to eliminate the stress their loved ones experience after their passing and ensure their wishes are followed. The cemetery offers various burial options, including ground burials, cremation niches, family estates, and mausoleum crypts to meet each individual’s preferences.

Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center has a long history of serving individuals from all faiths, giving them the compassionate, comprehensive funeral and burial services they require. The beautiful grounds are well kept and give families a comfortable environment to honor their loved ones and mourn the way they see fit. They are a full-service cemetery and funeral center that provides all the services individuals require for a memorable service.

Anyone interested in learning about how they help families honor their loved ones can find out more by visiting the Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center website or by calling 1-925-932-0900.

