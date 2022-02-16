Aisha Al Tenaiji’s Awards and Accolades

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — The practice of law can be an intellectually challenging and rigorous one, but one that is pragmatic to the stability in society. Advocate Aisha Al Tenaji has been fighting for justice with her team of attorneys at their UAE-based firm, Aisha Al Tenaji Law firm since 2006 after she graduated from Emirates University.

Her vision and ambitious mindset led her firm to initiate a trajectory of growth and presence her firm to initiate a trajectory of growth and presence across the Middle East. Opportunities and success accelerated growth for her very early on making her a revered and recognized personality in her field. She has been honored and received numerous awards and conferred with positions of esteem throughout her career.

Prestigious positions, Awards & Accolades of Aisha Al Tenaji

As one of the top female lawyers in UAE, she’s been awarded by different organizations for her work and Middle East Women Leaders Excellence Award 2017 is one of the notable ones.

Aisha Al Tenaiji heads the Women Lawyers Council at Emirates Association for Lawyers and is recognized not only for her experience but also dedication. She has been a member of the Board for many years and held various positions including the General Manager of the Emirates Lawyer Association.

As one of the most prominent women lawyers, Aisha Al Tenaiji chairs several prestigious advisory boards and committees.

She played an important role when she was a member of the Lawyers Registration Committee at the Ministry of Justice, United Arab Emirates.

Aisha Al Tenaiji is the President of the Women Lawyers Council. She strives to empower and assist all female members with her leadership, which has helped create an enabling environment for them opening up mentorship and collaboration opportunities.

Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Quote “The race for excellence has no finish line” Aisha Al Tenaiji continues her effort to make a new mark.

Business Address– Business Village, B- Block, Office #704, Deira, Dubai, UAE Near to Clock Tower – Dubai

Business Email: Aisha@aishalawyers.com

Business Contact– 04 228 0050

Website: http://aishalawyers.com/