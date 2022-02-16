Evolv Business Development Center Introduces the Sustainable Business Initiative 2-Day Workshop in Ontario, California, February 26-27, 2022

The Sustainable Business Initiative 2-day workshop will allow small business owners to create a blueprint that will increase value and self-sustainability for their businesses.

Ontario, CA, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Evolv Business Development Center is introducing The Sustainable Business Initiative 2-day workshop to small business owners that will allow them to create a blueprint that will increase value and self-sustainability for their businesses. Participants will receive supportive resources, innovative systems, technology and operational procedures that will keep their business running effectively. Participants get access to tools and strategies that will “pandemic proof” their company.

The event will be held at 4th Sector Innovations, 404 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm.

The cost for this 2 day workshop is $499. Lunch will be provided.

The sponsors for this event are:

4th Sector Innovations of Ontario California. Founder Kevin Meredith and Brenee Hendrix Director of Community Outreach & Events.

The Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire along with the County of San Bernardino, Tammy Martin-Ryles, President.

Start Empire Wire – Verious Smith III – Founder and Media Sponsor.

Upon completion of the Workshop, the participant will have the necessary tools to propel their business to the next level.

About EVOLV Business Development Center

EVOLV Business Development Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to helping small business owners develop the skills to create a sustainable and profitable business. The purpose is to avoid the agony of getting caught off guard during an unexpected event (i.e. the Pandemic) which can threaten the longevity of their business. They have implemented the Sustainable Business Initiative™ to help small business owners utilize their existing organizational structure, using innovation that involves incorporating e-commerce, technology and the digital space to increase profits and their bottom line.