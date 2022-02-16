State-of-the-Art Family Dental Office Opens in Rural Higginsville

Higginsville, MO, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Plattner Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is delighted to announce the opening of a new purpose-built dental office in southern Higginsville, Missouri.

The dental practice was built from the ground up at a new location at 3700 State Highway 13, having moved from 2301 South 65 Highway.

“This new building was a goal of mine for a long time,” explained Dr. Michelle Plattner, DDS. Plattner graduated from dental school in 2015, began working with patients right away and later bought her own practice in Marshall.

The new location brings an all-encompassing dental practice to rural Missouri. The staff offer preventive dental care, crowns, bridges, veneers, oral surgery, root canal therapy, teeth whitening, orthodontic clear-aligner therapy, implants, dentures and partials.

The modern office utilizes the latest high-tech dental equipment, including digital x-rays, panoramic 3D x-rays, an intraoral camera, and a handheld 3D scanner that eliminates old-fashioned, goopy dental impressions. “Patient comfort is the biggest factor that I consider,” she said.

She partnered with Septagon Construction Co Inc in Jefferson City to make the dream a reality. Patterson Dental provided consulting regarding supplies, equipment, and layout, while interior design firm Michelle Ford Designs was hired to give the office a comfortable feel.

.

“Some other clinics feel sterile, cold, and unwelcoming,” explained Plattner. “But I believe our staff members’ personalities are warm and inviting, and I wanted the building to represent that too. I wanted it to stand the test of time, and I hope it can always be a resource for the community.”

The design also includes amenities for the staff members’ comfort, including a spacious break room and locker room. Knehans Lawn & Landscape provided landscaping on what was formerly a section of farmland.

Computer Geeks, in Springfield, Missouri, provided specialized managed IT services, computers, printers, networking equipment, cyber security and data backups. Marketing agency Henderson Media LLC, also from Springfield, provided a new website design.

The dental office is now accepting new patients. It is open Mon and Wed 8am–5pm; Tues 9am–6pm, and Thurs 7am–4pm. To book an appointment or for more details, call (660) 584-8000 or email office@plattnerdentistry.com.