Growth In Pharmaceutical Industry Has Created A Domino Effect Towards Undecanoyl Chloride Market

Undecanoyl chloride is a niche chemical with limited applications across the manufacturing industry. Prominent applications of Undecanoyl chloride are organic synthesis, pharmaceutical manufacturing among others. Key chemicals manufactured utilizing undecanoyl chloride is chrysotrione B, 2-acylcyclopentene-1,3-dione derivatives, 2-methylpentadecan-5-one, 4-ketotetradecanoic acid manufacturing.

Chemicals produced from undecanoyl chloride are extensively utilized in manufacturing drugs which has effectively generated absolute dollar opportunity for API manufacturers. Market bubble of the pharmaceutical industry has doubled over the past decade and is set to grow at a much faster pace over the assessed forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of undecanoyl chloride Market:

The global undecanoyl chloride market is bifurcated into four major segments: grade, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of grade, undecanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade

On the basis of application, undecanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Manufacturing

API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, undecanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratories

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, undecanoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Demand Surge from Pharmaceutical Grade Undecanoyl Chloride is set to drive the Market

Trade flows of the market could largely be tracked under two grades, industry and pharmaceutical grade. Pharmaceutical-grade undecanoyl chloride captures the majority of the market share. The surge in the demand for undecanoyl chloride has driven the prices of the product by 2 fold over the historical period.

Industrial grade undecanoyl chloride ranging from synthesizing intermediates to manufacturing dyes. Prices of industrial-grade are comparatively lower owing to the presence of impurities in the product. Low impact on prices was observed for industrial-grade compared to the pharmaceutical grade over the past half-decade. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is set to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

Undecanoyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, North America holds the largest market share owing to the concentration of consumers and manufacturers in the region favoring economies of density. Moreover, the region occupies a major share in pharmaceutical manufacturing across the globe thus providing an extra edge for the undecanoyl market.

Followed by North America, East Asia holds less than a quarter of the share in the global undecanoyl chloride market. Growing API production activities in Japan, China, and South Korea could largely be attributed to the undecanoyl chloride market growth.

Followed by East Asia, South Asia & Oceania accounts for less than half of a quarter of the global undecanoyl chloride demand. The Middle East and Latin America hold minute market share and the potential of the market is set to be unleashed post-mid-term forecast period.

Undecanoyl chloride Market: Key Players

Global undecanoyl chloride market is highly consolidated in nature with presence of only few manufacturers across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards conservative approach. These players aim to channel a scattering range of undecanoyl chloride suitable to different pharmaceutical and chemical industries via supplier route. Key players in global undecanoyl chloride market are Chemtrec, Fluorochem, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Clearsynth, Msynth and others.

