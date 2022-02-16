Bucking Machine Market Is Expected To Witness Steady Growth At CAGR Of 6% In Forecast Period 2031 – Research By Fact.MR

What is Driving Demand for Bucking Machine?

Bucking machines are special purpose equipment which are designed for removing the buds from stems before trimming. The process ensures that the plant stalks are reused and they continue to grow further.

The bucking process is considered to be the very first step in the harvesting process. These machines help in extracting buds and small branches from the plants which are later used to make hemp based oil.

Geographical Data Analysis of Bucking Machine Market

North America Outlook for Bucking Machine Market

North America is expected to be one amongst prominent regions in the globe. United States recently made it stand at third position in world’s largest hemp growing countries.

The country has made the use legalize in various states with expected approximately 78,000 acres of land for farming. The largest share of hemp is grown for CBD in the country. It is expected that the farming of the crop will increase in future.

On similar grounds, Canada has always been a major player in the industry. According to health Canada data, during 2016-2017, the country has witnessed almost 80% increase in the hemp production.

The farming area increased from almost 73,000 acres to 130,000 acres. These positive outlook in both the countries is likely to propel the bucking machine use in the region.

Key Segments

By Machine Type Gentle Cut Buckers High Capacity Buckers

By Feed Type Dry Feed Wet Feed

By Head Single Double Triple Customized

By Mounting Skid Mount Stand Mount

By End Use Commercial Industrial

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



COVID-19 Impact Outlook for Bucking Machine Market

COVID-19 pandemic lockdown imposed restrictions on movement of both man and material across many business verticals. But the cannabis and hemp demand was in mixed state during the period.

Legal cannabis and hemp find their places in medical stores, treatment centers. As the lockdown was imposed people stocked up their medical prescriptions and the recreational users did the same. In Europe since the public places were closed, nonprofit organizations which used to grow for registered customers also had their doors shut.

This initially reduced the demand. But later as essential services were open the demand saw a spike. In Canada legal cannabis stores were open and the sale saw an increase. Similarly, United States also saw mixed impact due to varying laws in various states. This kept the demand of bucking machine balanced.

