Global Bean Pasta Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Cagr Of Over 12% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The bean pasta market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 7 billion, and is poised to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The remarkable trend of gluten free food consumption is sharply coinciding with the global impetus to create a burgeoning category of pasta from beans and legumes in lieu of conventional variants such as wheat pasta and rice pasta. Bean pasta is seeing rampant adoption on the back of its convenience and taste profile, which has long been considered as a trend in restaurants and homes alike.

The movement towards vegetarianism and “flexitarism” among western consumers is causing a significant change in the consumption pattern of pasta staples. Moreover, a subtle shift in consumer tastes is being observed, driven by perceived carbohydrate reduction benefits and the rise of alternative grain options such as quinoa. This has led to a very sharp increase in the overall demand for bean pasta in developed regions.

Key Takeaways of Bean Pasta Market Study

Conventional bean pasta is exhibiting prolific demand in line with an increased focus on good health and growing food adulteration incidences

Presently, North America holds the largest share (over 40%) within the global bean pasta market. The high demand for organic products as a deeply entrenched market trend aimed at health and wellness is fueling the growth of the market in this region

APAC will witness the highest CAGR growth rate of over 16% in the bean pasta market during the forecast period. The growing per capita income in emerging economies, particularly India and China is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the bean pasta market in the near future

In terms of distribution channel, store based retail accounted for the largest share of about 90% in 2018. Majority of bean pasta producers prefer to channel their products through retail units.

With e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart and Target taking keen interest in online grocery delivery, the online retail segment will showcase the highest growth rate of over 18% during the forecast period

Global Bean pasta Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global bean pasta market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, pasta type, packaging type, distribution channel and region

Nature Organic

Conventional Product Type White Bean Pasta

Black Bean Pasta

Mung Bean Pasta

Adzuki Bean Pasta

Soybean Pasta

Edamame

Green Bean Pasta Type Spaghetti

Fettuccine

Rotini

Penne

Elbow

Shell

Others Packaging Type Pouches

Cartons

Cans Distribution Channel Store Based Retailing Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Others

Online Retail Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Crucial insights in the Bean Pasta Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Bean Pasta Market Basic overview of the Bean Pasta Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Bean Pasta Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Bean Pasta Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Bean Pasta Market stakeholders.

