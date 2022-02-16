Home Menopause Testing Market Forecast and CAGR According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Home Menopause Testing market is set to witness a 5.8% growth during the year 2021-2031. The market is expected to witness growth owing to growing elderly women population with increase in menopausal hot flash symptoms, rise in awareness regarding women’s health by various private and public organizations initiatives, and different number of treatment introductions by major market players. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6440

What is Driving Demand for Home Menopause Testing? The primary driving factors in the home menopause testing market are the growing incidence of menopausal hot flashes, increased awareness about menopause health, and rising number of new pharmacological approvals for treatment. Moreover, women with age 50 years and above experience more number of menopausal hot flashes than young women. This is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. In addition, lifestyle changes such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and so on can be causing factors for menopausal hot flashes, contributing to the increase in the number of women experiencing the condition. Moreover, the companies and healthcare sector have augmented their awareness of menopausal hot flashes in terms of personal sanitation through different channels like social media regarding its treatment which in turn is expected to boost the home menopause testing market.

Growing elderly women population with increase in menopausal hot flash symptoms, likely to boost Home Menopause Testing Sales The growing elderly women population with an increase in menopausal hot flash symptoms is expected to boost the global home menopause testing market. As per the study published in The Lancet Journal, in 2018, around 1 billion women will be above 50 years old in the coming 25 years and will be more probably to suffer from menopause or postmenopausal symptoms. Moreover, above 73% of postmenopausal women have a lot of hot flashes (vasomotor symptoms), which can lead to sleep difficulties, fatigue, and reduced cognitive function reducing their quality of life and growing their use of medical resources. This needs special treatment for which early diagnosis which in turn increases the demand for home menopause testing market. For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6440

US and Canada Home Menopause Testing Market Outlook Because of the growing elderly women population with menopausal symptoms in the US & Canada the countries is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast years. The growth is also due to the increasing awareness about menopause health, rising incidence of menopausal hot flashes, and the presence of a greater percentage of elder women in the complete population in this region. As per the North American Menopause Society, around 75% of North American women suffer from hot flashes during perimenopause. Moreover, a study published in NCBI by Kimberly Peacock et al., in 2020 specified in the United States, around 1.3 million women become menopausal every year that starts between the ages of 51 and 52 years. Along with the same source, about 5% of women suffer from early menopause between the ages of 40 and 45 years.

Europe Demand Outlook for Home Menopause Testing Europe would witness the highest growth after North America because of rise in number of women experiencing menopausal hot flashes. For example, as per the article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is projected that around 85% of post-menopausal women have suffered a menopause-associated symptom (hot flashes). Moreover, the advancement in new products and partnership activities of key market players is expected to drive the growth of the home menopause testing market in this region.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Home Menopause Testing? Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Home Menopause Testing include Rapikit

Everlywell Inc.

Recombigen Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Mylan

PRIMA Lab SA

KÖRO?LU MEDICAL DEVICES

Verisana Laboratories

Wondfo

Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co.Ltd The market is fragmented with the availability of different global and regional manufacturers. Acquisitions and mergers and expansion of product portfolios are the strategies adopted by these companies to increase market share. Key players in the home menopause testing market are focusing on digitally literate women to generate awareness about the issues associated to menopause via social media. They are also focusing on increasing their efficiency in complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for management of menopause related hot flashes. Pre-Purchase Enquiry – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6440

Key Segments By Test Type FSH Test Kit Perimenopause Blood Test Kit Estrogen Testing thyroid function test

By Indication Hot flashes Osteoporosis Heart disease Stroke

By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Research Laboratories & Institutes

By Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



