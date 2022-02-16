MLX90392 Position Sensor from Melexis Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a unique position sensor from Melexis in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The Melexis MLX90392 is part of the Triaxis sensing solution, an innovative magnetic sensor technology capable of very precise three axis magnetic field measurements from a single sensor. It features patented magnetic sensor technology that enables measurement of the three magnetic flux components (BX, BY and BZ) in a single integrated circuit.

Using the three magnetic components, it is possible to create 2D or 3D sensors that determine rotary (angle), linear (stroke), or even joystick type motion as well as 3D-magnetometers that can output the individual magnetic (BX, BY, and BZ) components.

The Melexis MLX90392 is perfect for a wide range of applications, including agricultural vehicles and equipment, joysticks, man-machine interfaces, wheelchairs, robots, heavy-duty vehicles, forklifts, and industrial cranes.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

