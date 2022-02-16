ITimber Offers Bespoke Oak Carpentry and Joinery

Lewes, UK, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — ITimber is pleased to announce they offer bespoke oak carpentry and joinery to help their customers complete their home improvement projects. Their products are constructed from the highest quality oak to ensure longevity and beauty for any project.

As an oak specialist, ITimber gives their customers the ideal solutions for many home improvement projects. Customers can find products like bespoke oak tables and tops, oak fencing panels, decking, cladding, siding, skirtings, and more. They also carry beautiful handmade products, such as serving boards, button swings, floating shelves, benches, mirrors, and more, that make an excellent addition to any home. Homeowners who need additional assistance for their projects can count on their qualified team to complete bespoke oak projects to build pergolas, sheds, balconies, and more.

ITimber is a small, family-run business that strives to give their customers the highest quality oak products for the interior and exterior of their homes. Every piece is original and handmade in their workshop, ensuring the best quality and a customised design to suit every home design. They also sell wood oils and treatments to help homeowners take good care of the wood features around their homes.

Anyone interested in learning about bespoke oak carpentry and joinery can find out more by visiting the ITimber website or by calling 07772 739 470.

About ITimber : ITimber is an independent, family-run bespoke oak carpentry business providing quality products and services to help homeowners improve their homes. They offer a long list of oak products, all handmade in their workshop using the highest quality oak materials. Their team is ready to help homeowners tackle their improvement projects to add style to their homes.

Company: ITimber

Address: Lower Stoneham Farm

City: Lewes

Country: United Kingdom

Postal Code: BN8 5RL

Telephone number: 07772 739 470

Email address: info@itimber.co.uk