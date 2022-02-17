Emergency Warning Lights Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Billion by 2031 End – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Emergency Warning Lights Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Emergency Warning Lights. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Emergency Warning Lights Market across various industries and regions.

The global emergency warning lights market will expand 1.4X in terms of value, and is foreseen to witness a steady growth rate of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Emergency warning lights are lighting devices that provide visual signaling to people in hazardous situations, and are highly used by government authorities and various industries.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Emergency Warning Lights market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Emergency Warning Lights

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Emergency Warning Lights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Emergency Warning Lights Market.

Key Segments of Emergency Warning Lights Market

Fact.MR’s study on the emergency warning lights market offers information divided into four key segments-product, end-user, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

  • Incandescent
  • Halogen
  • LEDs

End-User

  • Institutional
    • Industrial
      • Thermal Power Plants
      • Oil & Gas Industry
      • Others
    • Construction
  • Individual/Residential
  • Government Authorities

Sales Channel

  • Direct-to-Customer
  • Third-party Online Channels
  • Specialty Stores
  • Modern Trade Channels

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Competitive Landscape

The emergency warning lights market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of numerous local and regional players. Some of the players in the market are Federal Signal Corporation, ECCO Safety Group, Whele Engineering Company, and Tomar Electronics, among others. Prominent players are continuously focusing on product launches as their key strategy to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive advantage over other players.

  • For instance, in 2020, Federal Signal announced the launch of 8200S SignalMaster and 8200S SignalMaster Arrow to its directional warning light product portfolio. The newly launched product provides advanced warning and directional signals for traffic approaching from the rear, and features an aluminum housing with a rail design.

Key Takeaways from Emergency Warning Lights Market Study

  • The global emergency warning lights market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 370 Mn, and anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of nearly 4% through 2030.
  • By product, LEDs are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 90% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030.
  • By end user, emergency warning lights used by government authorities are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4%, and are expected to be valued 1.6X more than the institutional segment by the end of 2020.
  • North America is projected to hold maximum share in the global emergency warning lights market, and the market is expected to grow 3.2X more than South Asia & Oceania over the next ten years.
  • By sales channel, the direct-to-customer segment is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 785 Mn by the end of 2030.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 will have short-term implications on the emergency warning lights market. Expansion of the market will rely on growth in industrial and construction, which will enable manufacturers to meet various needs and demand. Further, focus on public safety and law enforcement is anticipated to boost the prospects of the emergency warning lights market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

