A Surge In Demand For Flexible Packaging Is Likely To Augur Well For The Mylar Bags Market

The sustainability of products has always been a challenge for different companies. If not packed correctly, products are prone to facing corrosion, damage and lose their durability that would otherwise last longer. Thus, it is extremely important to keep products seal packed through which oxygen cannot pass. There are numerous ways that would keep products healthy. But, the one that is most reliable and liked by industries across fields is Mylar bags.

Global Mylar Bags Market: Segmentation

The global mylar bags market is segmented on the basis of bag type, capacity, end use industry, and geography.

On the basis of bag type, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

Re-closable mylar bag

Open end mylar bag

The re-closable mylar bag segment is expected to account for a larger market share as compared to open end mylar bag particularly due to its reusability feature. Contrary to this, open end mylar bag have to be discarded after using it once.

On the basis of capacity, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

0-1 gallon

1-2 gallon

2-4 gallon

Above 4 gallon

On the basis of end use industry, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

Food Dairy Products Fresh Produce Meat, poultry & Seafood Ready-to-eat food Others

Pharmaceuticals

Ready-to-eat-food segment is the major end user of mylar bags and is expected to account for a relatively high market share with the concept of on-the-go lifestyle gaining traction. This trend is ultimately propelling the sales of ready-to-eat food.

On the basis of geography, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Constant innovation is the key mantra for industry participants to sustain their share in today’s competitive scenario. North America is not only a highly competitive market but also stays upfront in terms of innovation, hence the region is expected to lead the global mylar bags market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. The growth of the region can be attributed to an increase in the purchasing power of individual further fuelling the growth of on-the-go lifestyle leading to high consumption of mylar bags.

Competitive Landscape & Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global mylar bags market are Uline Company, ShieldPro Flexible Packaging, LLC, IMPAK Corporation, PackFresh USA, Impak Corporation, Sorbent Systems, Protective Packaging Corporation, Ningbo Norent Plastic Prouduct Co., Ltd., and Fine Package Co., Ltd.

Mylar is a trademark of DuPont Tejin Films and the company has introduced a lot of variants of BoPET films over a period of time. Some of the BoPET films variants include flame retardant films, anti-fog mylar films, and dual ovenable mylar films to name a few.

Growth Contributors & Impact Analysis

The major contributor to the growth of the mylar bags market is the rise of the on-the-go lifestyle which has led to the advent of mylar bags for food storage & preservation over a long period of time. On-the-go lifestyle is highly impacting the growth of the global mylar bags market.

Apart from the food industry, the diversified application of mylar bags in other verticals such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc. is also impacting the growth of the global mylar bags market.

