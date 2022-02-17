High Purity Boron Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2027

The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the High Purity Boron market demand, growth opportunities and High Purity Boron market size and share. The report tracks High Purity Boron sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes High Purity Boron market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.

High Purity Boron Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked – our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for High Purity Boron respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive High Purity Boron capacity utilization coefficient.

Disruptive Growth of Semiconductor Industry to Fuel Utilization

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ (WSTS) latest forecast, the global semiconductor market is expected to reach US$ 451 billion in 2018, representing 9.5% of overall market growth. Rising penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud based technology has fuelled the use of optoelectronics and sensors.

Increased adoption of these devices has led to the rapid growth of the semiconductors industry. High purity boron is used in the manufacturing of silicon wafers where it is one of the elements used in the doping process along with other metals such as phosphorous and gallium. With the growing utilization of semiconductors, demand for high purity metals including boron is likely to rise in the foreseeable future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

