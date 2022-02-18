Shift From Forklift To Tugger Trains, Enhanced Attributes Through Technological Development Is Poised To Drive The Tugger Trains Market

Tugger trains are a form of ground-level material transport vehicle. They usually consist of a towing truck and one or more trailers with carriers attached. Both driving and load management can be done manually, partially or fully automatically.

Modern intralogistics relies heavily on tugger trains. They are particularly useful in lean manufacturing environments. Internal transport can be built very effectively with tugger trains, all the way up to fully automated supply chain.

Loads can be transported ergonomically in the factory regardless of employee physical condition in automated tugger trailers. Moreover, less space is needed, and the load carriers or trolleys are handled more safely. This give tugger trains an upper hand over other material handling equipment driving the market demand and substantial growth.

Segmentation Analysis of Tugger Trains Market

The global Tugger Trains market is bifurcated into seven major segments: by type, function, towing truck type, frames type, maximum load per carrier, end-use industry and region.

Based on type, Tugger Trains market has been segmented into: Trailer Taxi Push

Based on function, Tugger Trains market has been segmented as follows: Manual Semi- Automated Automated

Based on towing truck type, Tugger Trains market has been segmented as follows: Long distance Frequent stops Infrequent stops

Based on frames type, Tugger Trains market has been segmented as follows: E- Frames B- Frames C- Frames H- Frames Others

Based on maximum load per carrier, Tugger Trains market has been segmented as follows: Less than 350 kg 350-500 kg 500-750 kg More than 750 kg

Based on end-use industry, Tugger Trains market have been segmented as follows: Logistics Food & Beverage Retail & E-Commerce Airport Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Others

Based on geographic regions, Tugger Trains market is segmented as North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



To provide an in-detailed analysis of the potential opportunities, the research report takes into consideration of the several growth factors across different regional segments. The important geographical segments of the global Tugger Trains market are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Tugger Trains Market: Key players

Considering logistics and e-commerce industry, the market structure of tugger trains is consolidated as only a few numbers of players are catering to the demand for Tugger Trains. Across the globe,

STILL GmbH

Jungheinrich AG, K

Hartwall

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc

JUNG Hebe-

And Transporttechnik GmbH, Schiller are market leaders for manufacturing and distribution of tugger train.

In order to stay competitive in the intralogistics market, companies are going forward with strategic acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and development of product offerings with cutting-edge technology.

For instance, in July 2020, Jungheinrich and Neumaier have come in a long term partnership with a mutual aim to provide innovative tugger trains solutions that are customized to the needs of individual customers. Jungheinrich, the leading global intralogistics solutions provider, would be better able to meet rising business demands in the tugger trains segment by adding the Neumaier industry tugger trains to its portfolio.

To power themselves for a longer run in the tugger trains market, some players are using a mix of organic and inorganic strategies. To promote their offerings and demonstrate their dominance position in the industry, key players identified some of the high-potential customers and partnered with other parties in the supply chains.

What insights does the Tugger Trains market report provide to the readers?

Tugger Trains market segmentation on the basis of product type, application and region.

In-depth assessment of growth forecast, third-party sources, along with analysis of various growth indicators, and challenges.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Tugger Trains market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Tugger Trains in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Tugger Trains market.

Questionnaire answered in the Tugger Trains market report include:

Why is the Tugger Trains market growing at the supposed CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Tugger Trains market?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Tugger Trains market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Tugger Trains market?

