Automotive Industry to Stir the Demand for the Lithium Ingots Market 2032

Lithium Ingots Market: Overview and Dynamics

Lithium ingots are considered to the primary products derived post exploration and refining the lithium mines. Lithium ingots are considerably inexpensive owing to the cost of producing the product. Moreover, extensive integration of the product as an electrode in Electric Vehicles (EVs). Economical and technical significance of the product is high over its utilization as an anode in batteries. Batteries drive the demand for the lithium has become a universal fact. Therefore, long-run growth of the product in the market is highly aligned with the batteries market growth.

Over the past half-decade, lithium prices have fluctuated by a major variance creating a major imbalance of supply and demand of the product in the market. Low prices of the lithium over the same decade has forced few stakeholders of the market to liquefy their assets. Market has seen major bubbles over the period of 2017-2019, which has exploded spilling the beans of the unstable lithium ingot market across the regions.

Segmentation Analysis of Lithium Ingots Market:

The global lithium ingots market divided into 4 segments: By product type, by product size, end-users and regions.

On the basis of product type, Lithium Ingots market has been segmented as follows:

2N

3N

4N

5N

On the basis of product size, Lithium Ingots market has been segmented as follows:

70*45mm

100*140mm

100*250mm

125*250mm

130*250mm

On the basis of end-users, Lithium Ingots market has been segmented as follows:

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Aluminium Industry

Others

On the basis of Regions, Lithium Ingots market has been segmented as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

Lithium Ingots Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated Lithium Ingots market, players have a dominant presence across regions through efficient distribution networks. American Elements, Shandong Delon Lib Co., Ltd, Parad Co. Pvt. Ltd, Semyung India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, Albemarle, Alfa Aesar, Aviation Lithium Technology – Livent, Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd and other key players are amongst the prominent players in Lithium Ingots market accounting for over 70% of the market revenues.

Though, regional groups including Asia and MEA backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall Lithium Ingots market revenues.

Lithium Ingots Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the report lithium ingots market takes into six different regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the global lithium ingots market. China and India are the main key players in the Asia-Pacific region. The companies such as Shandong Delon Lib Co. Ltd, Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Parad Co. Pvt. Ltd and Semyung India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd is conquering the Asia-Pacific lithium ingots market. Lithium ingot is Li-ion battery material and li-ion batteries are used in advanced electric vehicles. So electric vehicles has dynamic impact over lithium ingots market. In terms of electric vehicle production in the world, China has so far been on top.

Followed by East Asia, North America is anticipated to capture less than quarter of the lithium ingots market. The North American companies such as American Elements, Albemarle, Alfa Aesar, and Aviation Lithium Technology – Livent are the biggest key players in North America. North America accounts maximum shares of lithium ingots market.

Europe is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific lithium ingots market. European EV manufacturing company BMW is supporting the global lithium ingots market growth. The Latin America, Middle East and Africa account minimal shares under Lithium Ingots market.

