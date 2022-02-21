Top Lawyer of UAE – Aisha Al Tenaiji

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aisha Al-Tenaiji is a renowned lawyer in the United Arab Emirates with over 15 years of experience. She graduated from Emirates University with honors and started her legal practice with the vision to help the less privileged whilst pursuing her passion. The same values and ethos were engrained as the foundation of her organization, which is committed to providing personalized service and the highest quality of service at all times.

With a successful career as an advocate and legal consultant, she is recognized across the Middle East for her work. With a propensity for breaking barriers and an unwavering dedication to justice, she’s been the inspiring lawyer that other women across this region idolize and aspire to be like. She was UAE’s first female legal consultant to inspire the new generations about what it means to be strong, passionate, innovative, and lead a balanced life.

Law is her Passion

When you need legal advice, there’s no one better than Aisha. She is passionate about providing her clients with encouragement and guidance that goes beyond just court proceedings. Her area of expertise spans Corporate, Personal, International law. With a unique blend of experience in the field, she along with her team can provide clients with legal consulting and advice on any business matter. From international trade contracts or disputes over commercial profits; whether it’s local investment opportunities abroad that require some expert guidance, she has got you covered! Aisha & her law firm is making a transformative change in UAE’s legal landscape.