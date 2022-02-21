Manufacturers of two-way ball valves

Two Way Ball Valves Manufacturers

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a High Quality Two Way Ball Valves Manufacturer in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. We are a leading manufacturer of Two Way Ball Valves in Mumbai and nearby areas. Our Two Way Ball Valves are manufactured according to International ASTM ANSI Standards, ASTM API Standards, ASTM DIN Standards in India. Mail us for Easy and Quick Quotes at Factory Prices.

Two Way Ball Valves Manufacturers:- Product Description

A Ball Valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting Ball to control flow through it. It is open when the ball’s hole is in line with the flow and closed when it is pivoted 90-degrees by the valve handle. The handle lies flat in alignment with the flow when open, and is perpendicular to it when closed, making for easy visual confirmation of the valve’s status.

Two Way Ball Valves Manufacturers:- Characteristics

Two Way Ball Valves are hard wearing, performing well after many cycles, and reliable, closing securely even after long periods of disuse. These qualities make them an excellent choice for shutoff and control applications, where they are often preferred to gates and Globe Valves, but they lack their fine control in throttling applications.

For more detail do visit :

Two Way Ball Valves