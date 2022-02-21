A Really Big RealB Airdrop Incoming

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — RealBig the new AI-powered blockchain prize game built on the eco-friendly Polygon network will be dropping $32,000 worth of RealB tokens to celebrate their upcoming ICO.

For the next three weeks, 70 participants will be able to win their fair share of $32,000 in the much anticipated RealB airdrop. The prize will be split between 50 participants who will each get their share of $20,000. The remainder of the prize will go to the top 20 referrals, which will be rewarded with an extra $600 each! Winners will be announced on 10 March via the official Real Big Telegram Channel and website.

To qualify for the airdrop participants will need to accomplish any of these 4 easy tasks

Each completed task will earn the participant an entry, and upon completion of all 4 tasks, participants will get 17 extra entries into the draw.

RealB tokens are used to participate in prize games where players can win between $1,000 and $1000,000 in competitions every month. RealBig also hosts a virtual league where 70 players come together – each one of them will be represented as an NFT – and asset owners who win will receive 20% of their prize as royalty in perpetuity. With a finite amount of NFTs as the popularity of the platform grows so will the value of the NFT.

Referral Bonuses

By bringing some extra people along participants who refer the most people can win themselves $600 and if they happen to be a winner already they could walk away with $1000 in RealB tokens.

About Real Big

With a team of blockchain experts and a seasoned advisory board leading the charge, RealBig is pioneering game finance. The team has developed a revolutionary prize game system built on the blockchain and intertwined with AI. By also introducing NFTs into the virtual league investors who own NFT assets stand a chance to be rewarded in perpetuity and earn interest on their rewards by staking. To learn more about what RealBig is, how it works, and how to join check out their video here.