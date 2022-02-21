Steve Jobs wrote serial numbers on the Apple-1 computers

Euskirchen, Germany, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The handwritten numbers on the back of some Apple-1 computers, apparently representing a serial number, were the biggest unsolved mystery surrounding Apple’s first computer. The Apple-1 is the most valuable microcomputer in the world.

Only 200 Apple-1 computers were produced in two batches of 100. Around 82 still exist. About 80 of the 1st batch have the handwritten serial number on the back. 29 of these 80 Apple-1 still exist. The majority of the first series Apple-1s were sold to the Byte Shop.

Only a few people came into contact with the entire first production of Apple-1 computers in 1976. Steve Wozniak always said that he did not write the serial numbers. Daniel Kottke does also not remember. The mainboard manufacturer would have used at least a label.

Since 2015, Achim Baqué wanted to solve the mystery and find the originator of the handwriting. Achim Baqué is the curator of the Apple-1 Registry, an avid collector of vintage computers and owns several Apple-1 computers. The Apple-1 Registry is a listing of all known Apple-1 computers.

Some research and correspondence with people from the first days of Apple followed. Handwriting samples of Steve Wozniak, employees of the first Byte Shop and others showed even a layman that they had not written the numbers. During one of the visits to Daniel Kottke, Achim Baqué asked for writing samples of Daniel and Steve Jobs. Daniel owns some postcards and letters from Steve Jobs from the 70s. The documents contain many numbers.

Up to this point, it was still unclear who wrote the serial number. Steve Jobs’ letters and signatures always achieve record results at auctions. Such assumptions must be treated with great caution. It requires a forensic expert opinion as evidence. The mystery should finally be solved.

End of 2021 Achim Baqué asked PSA in Santa Ana (California, USA) to do two forensic examinations of the serial numbers. PSA is one of the most renowned companies for sports card evaluation and forensic handwriting comparisons.

Two original Apple-1s were personally transported from Germany to Los Angeles (USA) for examination in November 2021 and remained there until January 2022. In addition, PSA received images of all handwritten numbers from Apple-1 computers and further handwriting samples.

A week later there was a first result. It is Steve Jobs’ handwriting! A former FBI employee at PSA confirmed the authenticity after some weeks. The forensic reports are the long-sought proof.

After 45 years it could be clarified that it is a further legacy of Steve Jobs. Many owners of an original Apple-1 can be happy not only to own one of the rarest and most valuable computers in the world. Now they also have the personal touch of Steve Jobs’ handwriting.

Of the 29 known Apple-1s with serial numbers, the Achim Baqué the curator is in contact with 21 owners. Hopefully, all Apple-1 owners are now encouraged to contact the Apple-1 Registry.

Why wasn’t a forensic analysis done earlier? Original Apple-1 and handwriting samples are needed. A photo is not enough. And the investigation is very expensive.

Further information https://www.Apple1Registry.com/en/serial.html