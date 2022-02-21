The Future of Dry Cleaning Opens in Broomfield, Colorado. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield Opens

Broomfield, CO, and Naples, FL, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the opening of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield on January 15. Erie, CO resident Bob Ovitz and Westminster, CO resident Will Muzek are the owners of the dry cleaning plant and store, located at 6785 W 120th Ave, Broomfield.

The location had previously been Lionheart Cleaners. Ovitz and Muzek purchased the plant after Lionheart Cleaners owner passed away due to Covid complications.

“A lot of work has gone into converting this location into a Lapels Dry Cleaning plant and store and we’re thrilled to open our doors,” said Muzek. “We think customers of the previous store are going to love the Lapels way of cleaning.”

Added Ovitz, “Lapels Dry Cleaning uses a 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process. Clothes are not only cleaned in a way that’s better for the environment but there’s no odor as you find with other dry cleaning processes. Clothes just look and feel better.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Ovitz and Muzek began their franchise journey in 2019. The two had become friends during their previous careers. Ovitz was a petroleum engineer for 40 years and Muzek had a career in sales in the technology sector.

After Muzek left his job, he spoke to Ovitz about going into business together and buying a franchise. The two divorced dads/grandfathers, both veterans of corporate America, researched a number of franchise opportunities. The Lapels Dry Cleaning opportunity/business model spoke volumes to both men.

“Lapels checked off a number of boxes in terms of growth potential, built-in market by converting an existing dry cleaner, benefits to the community in both the service we offer and how we offer it from an environmental standpoint,” said Muzek. “The conversion was a bit of work. We’re grateful to be finished and excited to be part of the local business community.”

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations and shoe cleaning/repair as ancillary services.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Convenient Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lapels provided a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

“Bob and Will have already done a great job on the conversion. We wish them much success in bringing the Lapels brand to the greater Broomfield area,” said Kevin Dubois, President and CEO of Clean Franchise Brands, the franchisor for Lapels Dry Cleaning.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield are Monday through Friday, 8am to 6 pm and Saturday 8 am to 3 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/broomfield/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton and now, Broomfield), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Wilkes-Barre), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring), Wyoming (Casper).

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com.