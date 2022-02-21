Nickel 200 Coils Suppliers In Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Nickel 200 Slatting Coils is ferromagnetic and has about low electrical resistivity, which incorporates low carbon adjustment of the compound. By strategies for Nickel 200 Perforated Coils, the obstructions of the two amalgams are joined into a solitary twofold science that outcomes in a specific composite by frameworks for the best features of both. By then, these Alloy 200 Sheets are furthermore being offered in different sizes and shapes to our customers.

NICKEL 200 COILS SPECIFICATIONS

Specifications : ASTM / ASME SB 168 Size : 1000 mm x 2000 mm, 1220 mm x 2440 mm, 1500 mm x 3000 mm, 2000 mm x 2000 mm, 2000 mm x 4000 mm Thickness : 0.1mm to 12 mm Thk Form : Coils, Foils, Rolls, Plain Sheet, Shim Sheet, Strip, Flats, Blank (Circle), Ring (Flange) Finish : Hot rolled plate (HR), Cold rolled sheet (CR), 2B, 2D, BA NO(8), SATIN (Met with Plastic Coated) Hardness : Soft, Hard, Half Hard, Quarter Hard, Spring Hard etc.

EQUIVALENT GRADES FOR 200 NICKEL COILS

STANDARD WERKSTOFF NR. UNS JIS BS GOST AFNOR EN Nickel 200 2.4066 N02200 NW 2200 NA 11 НП-2 N-100M Ni 99.2

NICKEL 200 COIL CHEMICAL COMPOSITION

Grade C Mn Si S Cu Fe Ni Nickel 200 0.15 max 0.35 max 0.35 max 0.01 max 0.25 max 0.40 max 99.0 min

NICKEL 200 COILS MECHANICAL PROPERTIES

Element Density Melting Point Tensile Strength Yield Strength (0.2%Offset) Elongation Nickel 200 8.9 g/cm3 1446 °C (2635 °F) Psi – 67000 , MPa – 462 Psi – 21500 , MPa – 148 45 %

