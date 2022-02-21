HoduSoft’s inbound call center software now available in Denver, US

Denver, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — India-based leading unified communications solutions provider Hodusoft announced the launch of HoduCC, an inbound call center software solution in Denver, USA. HoduCC is a call and contact center software that can help small businesses simplify and streamline their call center processes. This move aligns with HoduSoft’s vision of having a global footprint and a strong presence in the US market.

The global call center industry is growing at a phenomenal pace. With a CAGR of 5%, the market is expected to be worth US$469 billion by 2027. HoduSoft is proud to be a part of this growth story. Our enterprise-grade call center software has earned us recognition and many accolades.

“We are thrilled about the launch of inbound call center software of HoduCC in Denver, USA. This is a good start to 2022 and the timing could not be more perfect to foray into new US territories. Introducing such a strong product that we have developed in-house, further cements our position in the USA. To begin with, we will be catering to small-size businesses and gradually offer solutions to medium and large-scale enterprises as well. This is a small step forward to make Hodusoft a globally recognized name in UC technology,” said Gaurang Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President, Hodusoft.

Inbound call center software solutions are a key tool for companies today. HoduCC’s dialer software for inbound call centers comprises a suite of award-winning dialers and advanced tools for intelligent calling processes . Talking of dialers, the preview dialer in particular displays complete customer information, enabling agents to assist customers better and ensure ‘customer delight.

HoduCC is one of the few call center software which is based on WebRTC technology, offers flexible and customized menus, offers customized reports, and does real-time monitoring and analysis of calls, enabling businesses to optimize efficiency and productivity. The software has been designed keeping in mind the new-age business communication needs.

With a presence in 40+ countries, spread across 6 continents and 200+ customers, HoduSoft is a fast growing unified communications company. The India-based company’s contact center software HoduCC has been recognized as the Category Leader and Front Runner by Gartner Digital Markets reports.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes.

Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC- call center software, HoduBlast, HoduPBX, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC call center software helps growing call centers to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduPBX is an IP PBX based phone system to cater to all businesses be it big or small, a powerful and comprehensive business telephony system packed with cutting-edge features to help enterprises connect and collaborate securely across all its offices globally. It has the capability to handle heavy call volume, can integrate with existing apps and tools, and can be fully customized to cater to your business needs.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

