Cityinfo Services Property Portal Guarantees the Best Office Space for Rent in Bangalore Using the Latest Real Estate Technology

Bangalore, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Cityinfo Services Property Portal, one of India’s leading commercial property portals, offers perfect office space for rent across India allowing businesses to realize their ideal office space aspirations. Since Bangalore is currently identified as one of the top cities in India for finding excellent office spaces, the company aims to provide the best office space for rent in Bangalore.

In fact, by the end of the twentieth century, multinational companies had established Bangalore as their headquarters, and since then the city has re-established itself as India’s Silicon Valley. With a strong academic and R&D background, a leading startup environment, over 27,00,000 IT workers, and the fastest expanding market in Asia, Bangalore is one of the largest tech hubs in South India and becomes the best choice for setting up an office space for business.

Meanwhile, Bangalore is experiencing the highest level of leasing activity in India. The leasing market is dominated by demand from various firms. It is also found that co-working or managed office firms are the segments that disrupted commercial real estate recently, and the high competition amongst them is causing an increase in rent and decrease in vacancy rates. But this increased demand was slowly met by the arrival of multiple office space for rent in Bangalore. Today, the outer ring road is the most sought-after micro-market for office space. It leads the leasing activity with companies like HPE, Swiggy, HSBC, Deloitte, Paypal, Samsung, Cognizant, and Google being the highest takers of space in this micro-market. Whitefield and North Bangalore are also witnessing high leasing activity, making Bangalore the ideal location for office spaces.

About Properties Cityinfo Services

Cityinfo Services Property Portal is a major property services company that specializes in real estate transaction management and consultancy services, and offers a one-stop solution from concept to finalization of real estate requirements. Because of their membership in the Exis Global platform, the company is largely focused on tenant representation, with service coverage in 80 real estate markets across India. The services offered by PCIS include transaction management, tenant representation, advisory services, research services, and allied services. Properties cityinfo services have counseled and assisted a wide range of organizations in their purpose to execute the correct workplace strategy, with over 24 years of experience across sectors in effectively implementing real estate solutions. For more information regarding the services and solutions, visit the website at Properties Cityinfo Services.

