Aurora Home Care Provides Care for Seniors with Dementia, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons

Feasterville, PA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aurora Home Care is pleased to announce their qualified caregivers are available to provide reliable in-home care for seniors with dementia, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons. Their qualified team ensures seniors can remain safely in their homes with access to the high-quality medical care and personal assistance they require.

At Aurora Home Care, they strive to offer their clients the comprehensive home care services they deserve to maintain a good quality of life while having access to critical medical care in the comfort of their homes. While many home care companies only focus on seniors who aren’t suffering from significant medical issues, these professional caregivers are well-versed in providing care for patients suffering from dementia, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons to give their families peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands while remaining comfortable in their homes.

Aurora Home Care creates a personalized care plan that fits each client’s schedule and unique needs. Whether families need assistance caring for an aging loved one or want to hire someone to handle care full-time, the experienced caregivers are the ideal solution to keep seniors at home for as long as possible. Instead of immediately moving an aging loved one with dementia, Alzheimers, or Parkinsons into a nursing home, families can provide their loved ones with high-quality care where they feel most comfortable.

Anyone interested in learning about their care for seniors with dementia, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons can find out more by visiting the Aurora Home Care website or by calling 1-215-354-4444.

About Aurora Home Care : Aurora Home Care offers comprehensive home care services to allow seniors to age in place safely with access to the medical care and other assistance they require. Their team works closely with their clients to develop a personalized care plan that meets their needs. All caregivers are fully trained and background checked to give families peace of mind.

Company : Aurora Home Care

Contact : Lola Mananova

Address : 520 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville, PA 19053

Phone : 1-215-354-4444

Fax : 1-215-354-4447

Email : info@auroraathome.com

Website : https://www.auroraathome.com