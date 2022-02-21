Demand For Millets Will Register A Steady CAGR Of 5.3% By 2022 End

With growing population across the globe, demand for food is on a tremendous rise, with cereals and grains gaining paramount importance owing to their health benefits and convenience in availability. Among these cereals and grains, millets are gaining a significant momentum in feedstock and food purposes, on the back of its high productivity in dry and high-temperature conditions.

Steady Expansion Anticipated for Global Millets Markets During 2017 to 2022

A recent report published by Fact.MR projects the global millets market to reflect a steady growth over the forecast period (2017-2022). Revenues from sales of millets across the globe is forecast to increase from over US$ 10,000 Mn in 2017 to exceed US$ 13,500 Mn by 2022-end. Millets play an indispensable role in the economy and food security of several countries, especially in the regions of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

The global market is currently teeming with millet-based food products such as pasta or ragi biscuits, and noodles prepared from barnyard millet. Several new startups focused on production of millet-based food products are entering into the market. With the rise in awareness among consumers demand for these products is gaining traction, particularly in semi-arid regions that have minimal access to water resources. Key players in the global millet market are conducting training programs for farmers, providing them with knowledge and measures for increasing millet cultivation.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Proso Millet

Foxtail Millet

Others (Japanese barnyard millet, Kodo millet, etc.) Application Flour

Direct Consumption

Bakery products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Breakfast Foods

Fodder

Other Application

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report identifies key player contributing to expansion of the global millets market, which include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Bayer Crop Science AG

Wise Seed Company Inc.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Ernst Conservation Seeds

Roundstone Native Seed Company

