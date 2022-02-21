Smart Packaging Systems Made Packaging Reliable: Unichem Laboratories

Indore, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pharmaceutical products are sensitive and delicate. The efficient packaging of pharmacy products plays a crucial role in protecting the product from physical, chemical, and microbial exposure. The packaging must maintain the physical quality and chemical formulation of all dosages and should protect against all external damage.

Deploying pharmaceutical packaging machines from packaging organizations is a cost-effective way for pharmaceutical companies to bring drugs to market without staking packaging quality.

Dedicated packaging companies like Smart Packaging Systems are better equipped to take design risks than in-house pharmaceutical packaging operations. By outsourcing packaging machines, pharmaceutical companies can try out new and innovative packaging technologies without heavy investment and risk of huge financial loss should the design prove unpopular.

Staying ahead of the technology also means gaining strength at the competitive front.

For us at Unichem Laboratory as a pharmaceutical industry, packaging is a critical and essential step. The packaging is regulated or approved by regulatory authorities like India Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. CDSCO is India’s drugs control organization and is equivalent to FDA in the US. As per their guidelines, a specified material should be used for the packaging of particular drugs and materials. The product packaging must have 100% compliance with the rules and regulations of the country’s regulatory authority. For every pharmaceutical product, there is a specific and detailed guideline laid down by authorities for storage and preservation.

To expand your pharmaceutical business, every aspect of packaging should be figured out consciously and wisely as it is being scanned from the initial stage of manufacturing. Various tests are performed for testing the quality of packaging material. The testing of the quality of packaging material is necessary as these tests determine the integrity of the company. Good and clean packaging always attract customer and increases business.