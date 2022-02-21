Press Release for New Inventory Update by Rananjay Exports.

Jaipur, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — After establishing the high market value, Rananjay Exports has entered the market with a new category introduction, launching the Pink opal and Tanzanite jewelry range. During the last nine years, this company has gained the love and trust from their customers for providing high-quality gemstones, and they assure to continue rendering the same quality products. As they believe in continuous innovation and creativity, adding these gemstones is an expansion in pre-existing jewelry styles and targeting a broader customer base. The main aim is to focus on providing an extensive range of jewelry designs while staying economical.

During the conversation with the product manager of the company, he mentioned that “we don’t want our any customer to go without getting the list of product they want to shop, so our target is to provide the maximum number of gemstone silver jewelry.” In addition, he says that each design made here for the Tanzanite and Pink opal jewelry would be unique and efficient enough to cater to the market demand at brilliant prices.

While interviewing with the CEO of the company, he mentioned that “they want to become the most trusted jewelry supplier for retailers with every type of clientele.” In order to pursue their vision, a variety of benefits are exclusively provided to their customers that include free shipping across the globe along with other benefits like discounts and redeem points for their associated members.

The company even claims to source the crystals authentically, keeping in mind their corporate Social Responsibility, without providing any damage to the environment. On the contrary, they take extra care of the ecosystem and the mother earth, as it is the origin place of these gemstones.

About Rananjay Exports- Rananjay Exports is a renowned gemstone manufacturing brand located in Jaipur, India. The company got established in the year 2013, and since then, it has earned its outstanding name in the gem world. They majorly focus on the retailers to get the best varieties, designs, and quality wholesale silver jewelry products at the most affordable prices. Creating the most bewitching gemstone jewelry designs, with crystals embedded into the 925 sterling silver metal, rose gold, and yellow gold vermeil, with utmost purity, they are at hand to achieve new heights.