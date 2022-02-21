Open a school Franchise with Birla Open Minds

2022-02-21

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Birla Open Minds is amongst the top international schools in India. Birla Open Minds brings you multiple franchise opportunities in India, to start your own school. Preschool franchise and Play school franchise offered by Birla, will enable you to share our mission and vision to build the nation by nurturing young minds. Kidzee franchise will help you contribute to the all round development of kids.

Birla Open Minds is one of the top international schools in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and many other populous cities in India. We dedicatedly focus on all round development of students, striking a dynamic balance between academics, extracurricular and self development.

Drop us a mail on franchise@birlaopenminds.com

Fill the enquire formhttps://www.birlaopenminds.com/school-franchise-enquiry-form.aspx

