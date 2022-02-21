Use the personal alarm system, you can ensure the safety of your loved ones with just one click

Street – 1 Scallows Close

City – Crawley

Zip Code – RH10 1QP

Country – United Kingdom

Telephone – +44 1293730851

Website – https://doctoralert.co.uk/

Email – info@doctoralert.co.uk

Crawley, UK, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Seniors with medical conditions who wish to remain at home can get home personal alarm monitoring from Doctor Alert. With two-way interactive wireless personal alarm for seniors, seniors do not have to move into assisted living facilities or live with family members. Medical alarms for seniors is the company’s primary service. A panic pendant is a multifaceted emergency system that comes with a short-range wireless personal alarm and a 24-hour operator. You can wear a necklace or wristband containing a waterproof button that connects to a two-way speaker. You can talk 24 hours a day to an operator who monitors your calls throughout the day.

Nowadays, elderly people are at a higher risk of falling. Falling more than once can be a reassurance to elderly people who use an elderly alarm device , since they are at greater risk of falling. The result of a fall can be debilitating injuries such as a broken hip or head injury. With an emergency alert system, a person who falls and lies helpless for hours or days will be prevented from developing a number of serious complications, including dehydration, hypothermia, muscle breakdown, and renal failure. As part of our world-class service, we also offer elderly alarm devices that can be used as support devices in emergency situations. With age, we tend to forget things that could cause us problems in our daily lives.

A medical alert watch designed for seniors, the Doctor Alert Wearable V1. In emergencies and non-emergencies, the system involves a dedicated operator. With Lively, you can get assistance if you’re locked out of your home, experiencing car trouble, or in an emergency alert system. The system operates as follows:

Press the SOS button on the Doctor Alert smart wearable to access our 24/7 monitoring team. Any situation can be handled by a highly-trained operator.

The operator will use your phone’s GPS to locate your location in an emergency, and remain on the line until the situation is resolved.

If you need medical or non-medical assistance, our operators will contact emergency contacts and call a paramedic.

About Doctor Alert: Searching for medical aid professionals has never been easier with Doctor Alert. Their lines are open 24/7, so they answer 97% of calls within a minute. We have paved the way through which your loved ones can speak directly with the operator through an integrated speaker in the base unit for your loved ones’ safety.

