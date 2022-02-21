MBBS In Philippines – Medical Colleges In Philippines

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Philippines is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It has a lot of things to offer in terms of tourism, culture, and food. It also has a lot of natural resources that are being explored by many international companies. The country is also known for its medical institutions that are producing some of the best doctors in the world.

The Philippines offers education at all levels which includes medical education as well. It has many institutions of higher learning including some of the best universities in Asia like AMA School of Medicine, University of Perpetual Help, Our Lady of Fatima University, and more. These institutions offer MBBS degree courses for students who want to pursue medical studies in the country.

About Philippines

The Philippines is a country in Southeast Asia, composed of 7,107 islands. It is the third-largest archipelago in the world. The Philippines has a population of 103 million people and is one of the most densely populated countries in Asia-Pacific. The country has a rich history and culture, with a blend of Asian and European heritage.

Why study MBBS in Philippines?

There are many reasons why studying MBBS in the Philippines would be beneficial to any student who wants to study abroad for their undergraduate degree course. Some of these reasons are listed below:

A medical degree in the Philippines is a relatively new field of study. It has only been around for about 15 years. The country was not able to produce enough doctors to meet the needs of its population, so they began training students locally.

The MBBS in the Philippines is internationally recognized and accredited by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The Philippines Commission on Higher Education (CHED) also recognizes it as an undergraduate degree program.

Students can specialize in fields like general medicine, pediatric psychiatry, obstetrics, and gynecology.

For international students, studying in the Philippines is extremely beneficial as it is renowned for giving high-quality medical education ata low cost as compared to countries like India. The faculty members are highly educated and experienced; medical universities are well-known because they are equipped with the most modern infrastructure and modern technology.The curriculum in the Philippines places more importance on practical sessions, leading to hands-on experience. It is statistically proven that so far, MBBS graduates from the Philippines have a 100% success rate in USMLE.

MBBS in Philippines for Indian students

The increasing demand for medical professionals in the Philippines has led to an increased number of medical schools in the country. This has made it easier for Indian students to pursue their MBBS courses in the Philippines.

Indian students can now take up an MBBS course in the Philippines which is cheaper than pursuing the same course at home. Also, they have more opportunities for employment after completing their MBBS course.

Philippines MBBS Benefits

Practical education and of high quality.

High-tech, state-of-the-art technology.

Philippines medical faculties are recognized through WHO and MCI.

Follows the American educational system.

Low-cost fee structure

Affordable cost of living.

A great option to apply for USMLE.

English is the method of instruction.

No donations

There is no requirement to take the TOEFL or IELTS tests.

A high FMGE pass rate was recorded.