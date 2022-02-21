Joker Metaverse Project Secures Polygon Grant

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — We Joker Metaverse, a project based on Blockchain are pleased to announce that we have raised a grant from the Polygon Foundation to develop our platform and for the successful implementation of our projects.

Joker Metaverse – A game changing project where your owned NFTs will earn dividends for lifetime. Joker Metaverse will be launching a Gaming platform where various games will be played such as: Poker, Rummy, Callbreak, Bluff and Flash. The project mainly focuses on the development of the Gaming Assets, NFTs, and Utility tokens and after our recent partnering with Polygon, the project will focus on development of their Gaming platform and NFT marketplace in such a way that shapes the foundation of the NFTs and Metaverse economy.

This blockchain based P2E (play-to-earn) gaming ecosystem is fast gaining traction and prevailing the hearts of gamers, as it approves anyone to earn crypto whilst catching fun. The Polygon-based, Joker Metaverse leverages NFT technology to provide game enthusiasts a complete new trip and discover new possibilities in the Metaverse.

“Our goal is to accelerate the emergence of the metaverse by investing in the founders, companies creating the infrastructure that will form the foundations of our digital future.” – says one of the members’ of the Polygon Foundation.

Joker Chips Coin Airdrop is LIVE Now!

Joker Chips Coin (JKRC) Airdrop is currently running and is available for a presale. The Airdrop pool which totals up to 30 million JKRC or $1.5 million can be purchased by Crypto-currencies like BTC, BNB, MATIC and USDT. You can avail JKRCs by doing simple tasks like being a part of our community on Telegram, Instagram and Discord and growing it by inviting your friends to the community. Full Details about the Airdrop can be obtained from the website and official social media channels.

Learn more about Joker Metaverse at: https://jokerverse.io/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nj5yUYFE

Telegram Announcement Channel: https://t.me/JOKER_METAVERSE

Telegram Community Group: https://t.me/jokermetaversecommunity