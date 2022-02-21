Study MBBS in Nepal | MBBS Admission in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The medical field is one of the most sought-after careers in the world. People want to be doctors and nurses. They want to help people and make a difference in their lives. But not everyone can afford to go to school and get a degree. The cost for medical school is quite high, not just in the United States but all over the world.

Nepal has been known as a country that has some of the best medical schools around, but they are also affordable and flexible for students who want to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors and nurses.

About Nepal

Lying in the lap of the Himalayas, nestles eight of the ten highest mountain peaks in the world, Nepal is surely one of the most scenic places to ever live in. The country is known for its abundant sceneries, rich culture, bio, and social diversity along with a plethora of ethnic and linguistic wealth. Today, in education too, Nepal presents itself as a credible option. Kathmandu, its capital houses a few of the finest colleges for both national and international students to pursue MBBS. The students who study medicine in Nepal are open to numerous opportunities for practicing worldwide, as these universities are ranked amongst the top-tier medical universities around the globe. Nepal is an excellent place for Indian students to study MBBS because of its proximity to India and the Nepalese government’s willingness to be flexible about Indian students who are interested in studying MBBS there.

Why MBBS in Nepal?

Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia. It is bordered by China and India, and the Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Nepal has a population of about 27 million people with an area of 147,181 sq km.

The medical education system in Nepal includes five years of undergraduate program followed by one-year internship training. It is very safe and secure for students to study in Nepal. The country has a great diversity of people, cultures, languages, religions, and lifestyles which makes it a perfect place for students to explore different cultures. The fee structure is quite affordable which means that international students can study here without any financial worries.

MBBS in Nepal for Indian Students

Nepal has a lot to offer to Indian students who are looking for an MBBS abroad. The country is very close to India and it is easy to travel there. There are many reasons why you should consider an MBBS in Nepal.

Nepal is a beautiful country with a rich culture and cuisine that will make your stay there more enjoyable. The weather and the accommodation in the country are also good enough for students who want to study medicine in Nepal

MBBS in Nepal is a great option with numerous benefits

The medical sector in Nepal is going through an era of rapid growth and development, which is why many students are interested in pursuing medicine in Nepal. The medical sector offers many opportunities for those who want to work as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and other health care professionals.

Nepal offers education at all levels from kindergarten to postgraduate studies without any tuition fees or examination fees.