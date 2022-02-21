GetHair: The Best Hair Transplant Treatment Clinic In The UK

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — GetHair (https://www.gethair.co.uk) is the leading provider of hair transplant Turkey treatment services. With several professional and internationally accredited hair surgeons, potential clients are guaranteed to acquire the best hair treatment for their corresponding conditions.

This clinic offers three different kinds of hair transplant surgeries, including FUE, FUT, and DHI. The FUE or Follicular Unit Extraction treatment is popular among those who want no scar after the procedure. It is the most minimally invasive form of hair transplant since only hair follicles from the head’s backside would be removed. Only the clinic’s most experienced surgeons will execute this best hair transplant turkey procedure, so potential patients can rest assured.

Potential clients can also choose which professional they want to trust for their hair transplant treatment. Those treatments that will be carried out by technicians only is more affordable than transplants conducted by junior doctors or senior doctors. In other words, this clinic can provide hair transplants that can suit all types of budgets and needs.

Aside from providing excellent hair transplant treatments, GetHair also has great customer service. They offer airport transfers to foreign clients, hotel accommodation and employ a dedicated patient coordinator to make the experience of being treated abroad more comfortable. Their treatments come complete with complimentary treatments, which can range from scalp analysis, shampooing, and conditioning treatment to haircare advice, and silk scarves for post-treatment use.

With many years of providing professional treatments services, GetHair has satisfied numerous customers. One of their verified patients even left a five-star review and a positive note saying: “Did a lot of research before finally choosing GetHair and wasn’t disappointed. It wasn’t just the results (which were so good after 1 session I returned for a second session to finish the job, see photos) but the end to end care that was provided from arrival in Istanbul to departure. Everyone from the collection drivers to the clinic staff were very diligent and took care of all needs and concerns, the hotel facilities were great too. I have no hesitation in recommending GetHair and Dr Tayfun”.

For more information about the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.gethair.co.uk.

About GetHair

GetHair is very proficient in all types of hair transplant procedures, ensuring to restore the confidence of their patients. Their surgeons have a combined 63 years of experience working with patients with similar cases around the world. They are qualified through international organisations like ISHRS, ABHRS, and IAHRS. Their packages allow potential clients to choose how much involvement their senior surgeons will have in the procedure – no matter what package option is chosen, clients can rest assured they will acquire great results! For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.gethair.co.uk/contact-us/. You may also call them via 02038683600 or send an email through ask@gethair.co.uk.